CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Dr. Preston L. Lowe, 68, of Clayton, died Sunday, June 7th, at Hospice of Jefferson County, where he was under the care of hospice and his family, after a long illness.
There will be no services at this time due to the Covid Pandemic. Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.
Preston was born October 25th, 1951, in New Milford, Conn., the son of William and Dorothy Lauer Lowe. He graduated from Arlington High School and Oswego State University. He attended Pennsylvania College of Optometry and worked as an Optometrist in Utica, NY before opening his own practice in Watertown in 1985.
On May 9th, 1981, he married the former Susan Lodge, in Newport, N.Y.
Preston and Susan owned and operated Apple Optical in Watertown for 30 years. Preston loved helping people and greatly missed his patients when he retired in 2015. He was a member of the American Optometric Association.
Preston belonged to the Sigma Gamma fraternity while attending Oswego State University. His friendship with many of his fraternity brothers continued until the time of his death and those friendships have been a great comfort to his family. He was a past member of the Clayton Lions Club, the Watertown Rotary Club, the Town of Clayton Planning Board. and the Thousand Islands Museum Board. Preston’s passion was decoys; carving, painting and collecting them. He was a member of the 1000 Islands Decoy Collectors Association and contributing writer to Decoy Magazine.
Preston enjoyed gardening, especially growing many varieties of day lilies. He loved the St. Lawrence River and Black Lake and enjoyed boating, canoeing, fishing, and duck hunting.
Surviving besides his wife Susan, is his mother Dorothy (Dee) of Clayton; one daughter, Erin Teal (Dwayne) Lipinski of Massachusetts; two grandchildren, Will and Evie; two brothers, Allen “Hooker” of Colorado, and Galen (Janice) of Maine; two cousins, West (Marie) Lowe of Connecticut, and Tucker (Jeanie) Lowe of Utah; and his faithful companion, his dog McKeever.
Donations can be made in his name to:
Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street Road, Watertown, N.Y. 13601,
The HealthWell Foundation at www.healthwellfoundation.org, The Michael J. Fox Foundation at www.michaeljfox.org.
or the charity of your choice.
Condolences can be made at trjetty.com
