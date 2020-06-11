Dr. Preston L. Lowe, 68, of Clayton

Preston belonged to the Sigma Gamma fraternity while attending Oswego State University. His friendship with many of his fraternity brothers continued until the time of his death and those friendships have been a great comfort to his family. He was a past member of the Clayton Lions Club, the Watertown Rotary Club, the Town of Clayton Planning Board. and the Thousand Islands Museum Board. Preston’s passion was decoys; carving, painting and collecting them. He was a member of the 1000 Islands Decoy Collectors Association and contributing writer to Decoy Magazine.