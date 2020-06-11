Fire at Watertown apartment house leaves tenants homeless, injures cats

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Residents of an apartment building are homeless after a fire in Watertown Thursday.
It happened shortly before noon at 809 Boyd Street.
No one was injured, but officials said some tenants living in the 3-unit apartment house are homeless.
A woman who lived in an upstairs apartment told 7 News she saw smoke coming from a ceiling vent connected to the attic.
I grabbed my cat. My daughter grabbed the kids and we rushed out of the house and my daughter called 911," said Ellen Schmitz, a tenant.
Watertown Fire Chief Matt Timerman said smoke could be seen coming from the eaves at the rear of the house.
When firefighters got inside, he said they saw flames coming from a kitchen area in one of the units.
Several cats were injured. First responders were seen administering oxygen to them.
The cats were taken to Watertown Animal Hospital.
At least one cat died.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Officials said the property is owned by Robert Connell of Watertown.
We’ll update this story when we get more information.
