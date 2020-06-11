Grandma in the garden: 102 year old woman still going strong

TOWN OF PAMELIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Could gardening be the key to a long, happy life? A 102 year old great-great-great grandmother might have the answer.
"I've always enjoyed gardening and I've been out ever since I was a kid," said Rebecca Springman.
And now, at 102 years old, the town of Pamelia woman is still at it.
She lives independently, and maintains her huge garden every day.
"The Lord will give me maybe two hours that I can work, other than that my legs give out, my back, so I can only do so much, but this is what I do," she said.
And she does it well. Rebecca grows her favorite flowers, irises, and just about every vegetable you can think of.
"We've got string beans and beets is another favorite, of course onions, then squash and potatoes, and a couple big rows of corn," she said.
Just to name a few. Rebecca says gardening keeps her young.
"It gives me something to do and I think that the reason I've lived to be as long as I did is because I love to be outside working," she said.
Her family, to which she is a great-great-grandmother, says her work ethic is inspiring.
"I'm impressed; not many old people can do this," said Delayna Mitcham, great-great granddaughter.
"This garden is her pride and joy. She loves to work in the dirt," said Virginia Kiehl, daughter.
And the gardening doesn't just benefit Rebecca and her family, she gives her extra vegetables to local charities and her church.
"So that's why I keep digging and scratching. We can always give them away if we don't need them. We give them to other people and I like that," said Rebecca.
Her advice for living a long, happy life:
"Get what you like and stick to it and do a good job and that will be your goal for life," she said.
Rebecca has 3 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 11 great-great grandchildren, and one great-great-great grandchild.
