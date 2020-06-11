Human rights watchdog: probable cause that Watertown discriminated against Gardner

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The state Division of Human Rights says there is probable cause to believe the city of Watertown discriminated against Erin Gardner, the suspended superintendent of Parks and Recreation.
That's the decision from the human rights watchdog, and it clears the way for a full public hearing of Gardner's accusations against city hall.
She says former City Manager Rick Finn created a hostile work environment.
Finn ended up resigning, even though the city council concluded he did not do what Gardner accused him of.
After reviewing the report, council said there was no hostile work environment.
Gardner contradicts that, saying the 5 pages of the 50-plus page report she read said a hostile work environment was created on a few different occasions and it gave the dates.
7 News has tried for more than 3 months to get the secret report from Watertown
In May, the city suspended Gardner without pay for misconduct and insubordination. The city is making moves to fire her.
The city claims Gardner went outside the chain of the command and talked about the case with members of city council and the media.
Gardner got the decision from the human rights division Wednesday.
If it goes to a public hearing, that means the public will get its first chance to hear the evidence in the city’s secret report on Finn’s conduct.
