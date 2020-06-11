John William “Billy” Mayville, 87, of Norfolk

Born in Norfolk, NY on September 14, 1932 to the late Clifford J. and Margaret Boyea Mayville, Billy was drafted in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Upon his return from the service, he married Anne Marie Shoen on November 9, 1957. Billy worked as a track supervisor for the St. Lawrence Railroad Company in Norfolk for many years. He was a member of the Norfolk American Legion where he served at one time as a Commander, the Colton Amvet’s and was a past member of the Norfolk Rod and Gun Club. Billy also enjoyed model airplanes and cars, fishing with his grandchildren, and most of all, country music and playing the piano. He was most noted for his uncanny sense of humor. He made many friends young and old throughout his life’s journey and if you were fortunate enough to meet him, you never forgot him or his larger than life personality. Memorial donations in Billy’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of John W. “Billy” Mayville.