Lewis County reports 27th COVID-19 case

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County has announced its 27th confirmed case of COVID-19.
Public Health officials say the infected person was identified Wednesday afternoon and is in isolation at home.
That’s the county’s first case in almost two weeks. The 25th and 26th cases were reported on May 30.
The other 26 confirmed cases have already recovered and are no longer in isolation.
Thirteen people are under quarantine.
An even 3,000 people have been tested and 2,924 of them were negative.
Results are pending for 49 tests.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.