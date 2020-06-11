Lloyd Darrell Marshall, age 83, of Morristown

MORRISTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lloyd Darrell Marshall, age 83, of 575 English Settlement Road passed away Wednesday morning at his home under the loving care of his family and Hospice & Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley. In accordance with Darrell’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. The family welcomes you to share photos, memories and condolences online at www.islandviewfs.com. Mr. Marshall is survived by three sons; Michael “Mike” and his wife Joann, Ogdensburg; Jody and his companion, Dina Hierholzer, Macomb, Richard J. “Rich” and his wife Kimberly, Morristown, eight grandchildren; Krista Woods, Ogdensburg, Erin Fields, Stanley, NC, Joshua Blair, Lisbon, Christopher Marshall and Amanda Marshall, Toronto, Ont. Canada, Dakota Marshall, Morristown, Gabrielle Marshall, Morristown and Kade Marshall, Morristown and eight great-grandchildren. Darrell is predeceased by his brother Richard J. Marshall. Darrell was born in Ogdensburg on May 8, 1937 a son of Lloyd James and Ethel Marshall. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1955 and began his life-long career as a Heavy Equipment Operator working on the construction of the St. Lawrence Seaway. After the construction was complete, he worked at McConville Construction and Quarry in Ogdensburg and retired from Green Island Construction in Albany in 1994. On September 28, 1957, he married Shirley Ann Mills in St. Mary’s Cathedral in Ogdensburg. The couple raised their three boys in Morristown. Darrell and Shirley loved dancing, dinners at The Roma and watching their sons’ sporting events. After Darrell’s retirement, they spent winter months in North Port, Florida with north country friends. The couple enjoyed over 50 years of marriage before his wife’s passing on December 10, 2010. In his spare time, Darrell enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a man who loved his family and the simple things in life. For Darrell, there was nothing better than chatting with family and friends over a good cup of coffee and a cigarette. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren will forever love and remember him as “Poppy.” For those who wish to make a memorial donation in Darrell’s memory, contributions may be made to the SPCA at 6718 NYS Route 68, Ogdensburg, 13669 or to Hospice & Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley at 6805 US-11, Potsdam, 13676.