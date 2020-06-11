Man airlifted to hospital after crash in town of Gouverneur

TOWN OF GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 49 year old Rensselaer Falls man was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse following a crash in St. Lawrence County.
The sheriff's office said Randy St. Denny was injured when his vehicle crashed on County Route 11 just north of Maple Ridge Road in the town of Gouverneur.
Officials said Denny's condition is unknown and an investigation is underway.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by state police, and Gouverneur’s rescue squad and fire department.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.