For many local churches, this will be opening weekend

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - They’re going to try. For many churches in St. Lawrence County, it will be opening weekend.
“There are people that are just hungry to get back to mass and maybe some sense of community,” said Father Mark Reilly, St. Peter's Parish pastor.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced this past Saturday they could open. That gave pastors little chance to prepare. But now many are ready with the big changes needed. They hope.
“I think there's going to be a lot of looking out of the corners' of the eyes, well wait. Am I doing it right? Am I doing it wrong? Where do I go now? How do we do this,” said Reilly.
Not every church is opening. Some think waiting is prudent.
At Emmanuel Congregational United Church of Christ, they've been through tough times before – a fire in 2007 and a pandemic in 1918.
However, the pastor isn't sure when they'll open.
“Any decisions you make that are made in haste, out of anxiety, or fear are never good ones,” said Judith Van Kennen, pastor.
Pastor Van Kennen said every congregation will be different. Her congregation has many elderly, so risks are higher. She fully understands others opening.
So this will be the test weekend. Shields are going up. Every other pew blocked off. Lots of sanitizer. Prayer books bagged up. So will people feel safe enough to come back?
“That is the question isn't it? We're going to see. We'll see this weekend," said Reilly.
Pastors are advising people planning to attend to call or email ahead. The rule for now is that only 25 percent of the church’s full capacity can be used.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.