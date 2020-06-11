Morning showers, afternoon sunshine

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The temperature might not change much from morning to afternoon, but it will feel different.
It was muggy and in the mid-60s to around 70 to start the day.
Showers will move through in the morning with a cold front right behind and clearing skies behind that. The cold front knocks the humidity down and temperatures will still be in the mid-60s to around 70.
It will be less humid and in the 50s overnight.
There’s a very small chance of rain Friday. Skies will be mostly sunny and highs will be around 70.
It will be partly sunny Saturday with highs in the low to mid-60s.
It will be mostly sunny Sunday through Wednesday.
It will be in the mid-70s Sunday and Monday, the upper 70s on Tuesday, and around 80 on Wednesday.
