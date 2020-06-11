New York passes bill to investigate deaths by police

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York lawmakers have passed a law to allow the state’s attorney general to investigate and prosecute when someone dies following an encounter with a police officer.
The bill strengthens and makes permanent Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s 2015 executive order that authorized a special prosecutor to investigate the deaths of unarmed people killed by police.
It’s the latest legislation passed by the Democratic-led Legislature in response to an uproar of calls for police accountability in New York and across the nation in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
Cuomo has said he’ll sign the bills.
