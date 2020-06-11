North country to enter phase 3 Friday, governor says

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The north country will be one of five New York state regions entering phase three of reopening on Friday.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo made that announcement at his daily briefing in Albany Thursday. It’s part of the state’s four-phase plan to reopen after much of the economy was shut down because of the coronavirus.
Phase three allows indoor restaurant dining with restrictions, including 50 percent capacity and keeping tables six feet apart.
It also allows personal care businesses to open, such as tattoo and piercing parlors, massage therapy, tanning salons, nail salons, and spas.
But Cuomo urged caution.
“Please follow the guidelines and do what is permissible to do,” he said.
He many people are wary of businesses opening at the wrong time or not following proper restrictions.
The governor said businesses that violate the rules could lose their right to operate.
“Short-term gain isn’t worth long-term pain,” he said.
He said people have to stay smart.
“The numbers are good, everything we’ve done has been exactly right up until now.”
Other regions entering phase three are the Finger Lakes, the Southern Tier, the Mohawk Valley, and Central New York.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.