Potsdam man charged with rape

STOCKHOLM, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Potsdam man is accused of raping a 16 year old.
State police say the 19 year old Troy Sweeney also provided the victim with marijuana in the alleged May 13 incident in the town of Stockholm.
He was charged with third-degree rape, third-degree criminal sex act, second-degree criminal sale of marijuana, and endangering the welfare of a child.
Sweeney was arraigned in St. Lawrence County Court and released on his own recognizance. He will appear in Stockholm town court at a later date.
