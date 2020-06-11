Protestors march in Potsdam to support BLM

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - People gathered in Potsdam Wednesday night to rally in solidarity with Black Lives Matter protests across the world.
"Black Lives Matter and we deserve to be treated like everybody else," said Jennifer Baxtron, who organized the rally.
With signs in hand, they began to make their voices heard.
Hundreds of people came to show their support, including one member of the Potsdam Police Department who walked alongside the protesters.
That man is Chief of Police Mark Murray.
"We're here to show love and support for our community, our Potsdam community, especially our black community members to let them know that black lives do matter, especially to us as their local police agency," Murray said.
From Elm Street to Market Street, on to Grove and Leroy streets, in large numbers, they chanted: “No justice, no peace. Black Lives Matter. No racist police. Black Lives Matter."
Murray says he stands with the cause.
"I agree with them,” he said. “No racist police."
"There's things that need to change and the chief and I are part of the group and we're here to listen," Potsdam Mayor Reinhold Tischler said.
"It means a lot that they're here,” Baxtron said. “It means a lot."
A sign of support from the force in blue, standing up and walking for a better tomorrow.
“Black lives do matter,” Tischler said.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.