Raymond J. “Pete” Reynolds, 56, formerly of Antwerp

ANTWERP, N.Y. (WWNY) - Raymond J. “Pete” Reynolds, 56, of Deerfield, OH, formerly of Antwerp, NY, passed away, Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Born on January 30, 1964 in Gouverneur, NY, he was a son of Lee G. and Helen V. Reynolds. He attended Indian River Central School, Philadelphia, NY.
A marriage to Jeannie Walsh ended in divorce.
Pete was a roofer for various roofing companies for many years.
He loved life, family and friends and loved to make people laugh.
Survivors include two sons, Rylan (Mandi) Reynolds and Jeremy Reynolds; seven grandchildren, Daniel, age 13, Elly, age 7, Draven, age 10, Ayden, age 10, Nate, age 22 and twins, Rya Rayne and Liam, age 2; two brothers, Daniel Reynolds and Scott Reynolds; three sisters and three brothers-in-law, Debra and Michael Patterson, Tammy and Cortland Bridge, Lori and Robert Buckley; an aunt, Patricia and Merritt Young; numerous nieces nephews and cousins.
His parents and three brothers, Michael Truax, Rick Truax and Frederick Truax all passed away previously.
There will be a Celebration of Life 10am, Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 36414 Co. Rt. 194, Antwerp, NY 13608.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
