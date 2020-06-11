Raymond J. “Pete” Reynolds, 56, formerly of Antwerp

Survivors include two sons, Rylan (Mandi) Reynolds and Jeremy Reynolds; seven grandchildren, Daniel, age 13, Elly, age 7, Draven, age 10, Ayden, age 10, Nate, age 22 and twins, Rya Rayne and Liam, age 2; two brothers, Daniel Reynolds and Scott Reynolds; three sisters and three brothers-in-law, Debra and Michael Patterson, Tammy and Cortland Bridge, Lori and Robert Buckley; an aunt, Patricia and Merritt Young; numerous nieces nephews and cousins.