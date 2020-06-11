Republicans choose Jacksonville for nomination ‘celebration’

Florida Democratic Party Chair Terrie Rizzo released a statement in response saying, “First, let me be clear that I sincerely hope that the Republican Party is successful in keeping everyone safe at their events. However, I am deeply concerned that the impetus for moving their highest profile event to Florida was because Donald Trump wanted to give a speech to a crowd of people not social distancing -- and, given his previous public events, likely not wearing masks. Those are safety protocols set forth by his own administration’s public health experts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”