Salmon Run Mall businesses get creative since as mall stays closed

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - As many businesses open up, stores and restaurants inside the Salmon Run Mall can’t fully open.
Robert Reczko owns a food truck and if the name sounds familiar, yes, he's making Reczko's Dough from the Salmon Run Mall.
"We would not be were we are today if it were not for Salmon Run," he said.
But the eatery is inside the mall and can't open for business. So Reczko got creative with mobile treats and sells nearly 200 a day.
"Both of our stores were closed down through the pandemic with the mall and everything and we're just waiting for that to open back up," he said.
What if you have a store in the mall that sells a different product like alcohol? Well, you find another place to sell that too.
"We're enjoying a nice windy day at the Clayton farmers market," said Lorie Randazzo from Coyote Moon Winery.
She says mall retailers thought they'd be open by now under Phase 2. She's frustrated that it hasn't happened.
"Salmon Run Mall not being able to open at Phase 2 like expected has really put a lot of retailers in a huge bind," she said.
Randazzo says her store and all mall shops deserve a chance at business like the large stores that have been operating during the pandemic.
"Shop Local! Support local," she said.
“I am definitely looking forward to getting back to seeing our wonderful customers and just to see all the people come out. I really expect a big opening,” said Reczko.
