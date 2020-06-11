St. Lawrence County sees 2 new COVID-19 cases, Jefferson County reports 0

COVID-19 (Source: pixabay)
June 11, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT - Updated June 11 at 5:51 PM

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County said Thursday that 2 more people have tested positive for COVID-19.

The total number of confirmed positive cases to date now stands at 211.

Officials said 203 people have been released from isolation.

They also said 1 person is currently hospitalized.

As of Thursday, 12,847 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.

Jefferson County reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, meaning the total number of cases remains at 79.

Officials said that all but 5 people have recovered from the virus.

No one is hospitalized.

There were 103 people in precautionary quarantine, 55 in mandatory quarantine and 5 in mandatory isolation.

To date, 5,895 people have been tested in the county for COVID-19.

