St. Lawrence County sees 2 new COVID-19 cases, Jefferson County reports 0

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County said Thursday that 2 more people have tested positive for COVID-19.
The total number of confirmed positive cases to date now stands at 211.
Officials said 203 people have been released from isolation.
They also said 1 person is currently hospitalized.
As of Thursday, 12,847 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
Jefferson County reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, meaning the total number of cases remains at 79.
Officials said that all but 5 people have recovered from the virus.
No one is hospitalized.
There were 103 people in precautionary quarantine, 55 in mandatory quarantine and 5 in mandatory isolation.
To date, 5,895 people have been tested in the county for COVID-19.
