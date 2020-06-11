Tattoo parlors reopening under Phase 3

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Tattoo shops in the north country are getting ready to open their doors to customers.
Pride and Glory in downtown Watertown is planning to reopen after being closed for three months.
Under New York’s Phase 3 guidelines, the state requires all seats in the parlors to be six feet apart and suggests that artists consider posting designs online or in the window of their shops to minimize the amount of time that customers spend inside.
Owner James Kroeger says he won't be taking walk-ins and instead of having customers wait in the waiting room, they'll have to call or text the shop when they get there.
"We're excited to get back. It's going to be kind of weird tattooing with some of the guidelines because tattooing is kind of an intimate, one-on-one thing, but I'll think we'll be able to make it work and I think it will be fine," said Kroeger.
Kroeger says Pride and Glory is planning on reopening on Monday.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.