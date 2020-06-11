TJ Maxx reopens to waiting customers in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - As businesses begin to reopen one department store chain has a long line of people waiting to get in.
T.J. Maxx in Watertown opened Thursday morning and the store has to limit how many customers enter at a time because of proper social distancing guidelines.
The line of people wrapped around the side of the building.
Employees and customers are required to wear a mask inside and new cleaning guidelines have been set.
The store also has limited hours through the pandemic.
