Watertown to establish outdoor dining area in Public Square

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown plans to set up outdoor dining downtown.
In a release, Mayor Jeff Smith said the city will set up an area in Public Square to give people a place to sit when they patronize downtown eateries.
“Hardworking local business owners have suffered tremendously during recent months due to the Coronavirus pandemic,” said Smith said. “They now have the ability to open – but only partially. We hope this outdoor dining area will help them accommodate more customers and at the same time, provide area residents with an opportunity to support local small businesses.”
Restaurants have been allowed to operate since COVID-19 restrictions were put in place but were limited to takeout and delivery services.
Under phase three – which has yet to take effect but is expected soon – restaurants will be able to offer indoor dining, but at 50 percent capacity.
Smith says he expects the outdoor dining area to be set up in time for the weekend. He also said the city council will consider temporarily relaxing the open container law in Public Square.
