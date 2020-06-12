Celebrating a retirement with a parade

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown woman received the surprise of a lifetime Friday as others helped her celebrate a 38 year career.
Kathy Cheney's closest family, friends, and coworkers gathered late Friday morning to give her a retirement celebration she'll never forget.
Cars were decorated with paint, streamers and balloons for the big surprise - a drive-by retirement parade.
They were escorted to the Cheney home by Watertown police.
When the sirens blared, Cheney said, "My first thought was something's wrong with my neighbor."
But then she saw what was going on.
"You know, when I started recognizing vehicles I'm like, 'Oh, my God.' I had no idea. No idea that this was going to happen," she said.
Kathy has worked at Car-Freshner Corporation for 38 years. She's spent the last months before her retirement working from home due to COVID-19, making the surprise all the more special.
"It was wonderful to see my close family, work family come and say goodbye," she said.
Kathy's husband, Tom, helped organize the event and says he can't think of a more deserving person.
“It was a wonderful tribute to her, very deserving, and I couldn’t be happier for her. I really couldn’t,” he said.
Kathy says now that she's officially retired, the first thing on her to-do list is to renovate her kitchen. She also plans to take a small vacation with her husband.
