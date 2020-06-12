Edward C. “Red” Goodreault, 88, of Adams

Edward was born March 11, 1932 in Springfield MA. He was the son of John B. and Lottie E. (Croft) Goodreault. Following his graduation from Newington High Sshool, CT, he enlisted in the United Staes Army in 1950. A twenty year veteran, he served in both Korea and Vietnam and was a recipient of the Purple Heart while In Korea. After his honorable discharge in 1970 he went to work for Marine Midland Bank in Watertown as a floor planner.