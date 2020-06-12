Florence B. Cheesman, 91, of Lisbon

Florence enjoyed life, learning to golf, quilting, volunteering at Grace United Methodist Church in Newburgh, and sharing good times with family and friends. She valued her friendships and was grateful for their support during her illness after she left her home in Newburgh to live near her daughter. Her church life was also important to her. She died in the fullness of her faith supported by the prayers of her church community. The last weeks of her illness were eased by the care and comfort of the hero-nurses of the Hospice of Saint Lawrence Valley for whom she often expressed her loving gratitude.