Fort Drum soldier charged; allegedly had ‘ghost gun’ at Black Lives Matter rally

TROY, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Fort Drum soldier was arrested during a Black Lives Matter rally in Troy, New York - next to Albany - last Sunday.
Authorities say Noah L:atham was carrying a loaded “ghost gun” pistol. “Ghost guns” are weapons assembled from parts purchased over the internet, and have no serial number.
Latham was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, second degree, a violent felony. He was first held without bail, but later released with a GPS monitoring device on his ankle. Rensselaer County’s Chief Assistant District Attorney, Matthew Hauf, said Latham is confined to base.
According to Hauf, police detained Latham and several other people wearing “fatigue style clothing” at a parking garage a couple of blocks from police headquarters in downtown Troy, as protesters made their way from a park in that city to the area of the police department and city hall.
Hauf said that at different times, the people detained in and around the parking garage had mixed in with the thousands of protesters. They stood out to police because, unlike the protesters, they weren’t wearing Black Lives Matter or other-protest-related clothes. Their “demeanor and movements” prompted police to detain them, he said.
Hauf declined to speculate on what the people detained were doing or planned to do. He would not say whether other weapons had been seized. Hauf said no one else has been arrested yet, but the investigation continues.
None of the other people detained was from Fort Drum.
7 News spoke with Latham in February as part of a story on a proposal to make Jefferson County a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”
“We want to restore the Constitution and Second Amendment status as best we can because a lot of us feel that it has really been infringed upon by the SAFE Act and a lot of the new proposed laws,” said Latham at the time.
