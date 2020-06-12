Friday Sports: A Father’s Day present year-round. Chaumont coach coaches son

CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Father’s Day is a little over a week away. While spouses and kids scramble to find that perfect tie, one father in Chaumont has had the gift of coaching his son’s on the basketball court. It’s an opportunity he doesn’t take for granted.
Isaiah Wilson scored 2,187 points during his varsity basketball career. This season he averaged 20 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists per game.
It was all under the watchful eye of his father Leo Wilson. Besides Isiaiah’s 5 year varsity career, Leo also coached his son for 3 years in youth basketball.
Those 8 years special for both father and son.
Coaching your son or daughter is a fine art, treating him or her like everyone else on the team while not being too hard because of the relationship.
It’s a bond that few have the chance to enjoy. In this case coach, player, father, son.
With Father’s Day a week away, the memories are something to cherish.
