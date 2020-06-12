Governor Cuomo signs sweeping package of police reform bills

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed into law a sweeping package of police accountability measures that received new backing following protests of George Floyd’s killing.
“Police reform is long overdue and Mr. Floyd’s murder is just the most recent murder. This is not just about Mr. Floyd’s murder. It’s about being here before, many, many times before,” said Cuomo.
The laws signed Friday include one allowing the release of officers’ long-withheld disciplinary records.
The measures were approved this week by the state’s Democratic-led Legislature.
Some of the bills had been proposed in years past and failed to win approval, but lawmakers moved with urgency in the wake of nationwide demonstrations.
The laws signed by Cuomo, a Democrat, will ban police choke holds, make it easier to sue people who call police on others without good reason, and set up a special prosecutor’s office to investigate the deaths of people during and following encounters with police officers.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.