Kenneth E. “Herky” Ludlow, 83, of Theresa

THERESA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Kenneth E. “Herky” Ludlow, 83, of New York State Rt. 37, passed away, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Samaritan Summit Village, Watertown, NY. He had a stroke in early May 2020 and was at University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center, Syracuse, NY, until May 21, 2020, returning to Watertown, NY, for rehabilitation.
Born June 19, 1936 in Chaumont, NY, he was a son of Louis K. and Catherine L. Hammond Ludlow and attended school in Theresa, NY.
When Herky was 8 years of age, he had Scarlet Fever, leaving him disabled.
He had a special love for his dog, Princess, BINGO and country music. He also enjoyed local car races and riding the electric carts at Walmart.
Survivors include two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Dorothy and Robert Graves, and Sandra and Steve Morris, all of Theresa, NY; two brothers, Edward Ludlow and companion, Dottie Himes, Evans Mills, NY, and Harold Ludlow and companion, Penny Simons, Hammond, NY; 15 nieces and nephews, David, Jimmy, Brian, Angela, Theresa, Amanda, Wendy, Timmy, Todd, Susan, Diane, Bruce, Tommy, Carol and Johnny.
His parents, twin brothers, Leland Ludlow and Louis Ludlow, Jr., three sisters, Rose Brown, Eileen Beckstead and Lillian “Muggie” Kelly, all passed away previously.
The Ludlow Family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Samaritan Summit Village for their compassion and kindness.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the funeral home by clicking on the Donate Now button (https://frederickbrosfuneralhome.com/tribute/details/757/Kenneth-Ludlow/obituary.html) to the right, to help cover family expenses. Those who donate can write an expression of sympathy for the family which can be found by clicking on the Condolences tab above or one can remain anonymous. We thank you in advance for any and all help in the family’s time of need.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.