Lucinda (Lucy) A. Bartlett, 87, of Clayton

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mrs. Lucinda (Lucy) A. Bartlett, 87, died June 10th, at Hospice of Jefferson County.
Graveside Services will be announced at a later date.
Lucy was born November 13th, 1932, in Corning, N.Y., the daughter of Forrest and Vera Case Burlingame Sr.
She graduated from Watertown High School in 1951 and the Watertown School of Practical Nursing in 1965.
On December 25th, 1953, she married Arthur E. McIntosh, at the Asbury Methodist Church in Watertown.
They moved to Adams Center, where Lucy worked, at the Sherman’s Nursing Home. Upon moving back to Watertown, Lucy worked at the County Hospital on Coffeen Street for four and a half years. Mr. McIntosh passed away in 1969.
In 1972, Lucy married Stanley Bartlett Sr. They moved to Kansas City, Missouri, where Mr. Bartlett was employed by Kap-pel Fabrics for 30 years.
After Mr. Bartlett’s retirement, they moved back to Watertown, where they owned and operated, Stan’s Place, for four and a half years.
They moved to Clayton in 1989. Mr. Bartlett passed away in 1996.
Lucy then moved to Riverview apartments, where she enjoyed making and decorating cakes, until her vision started deteriorating.
Lucy enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, writing poetry (which she did since she was 7 years old), and helping other elderly people where they lived and those nearby.
She is survived by a nephew, Steven McIntosh; five stepchildren, Stanley R. Bartlett Jr., Deanna Johnson, Chris (Paula) Bartlett, Candy Thomas, and Eric (Monika) Bartlett; several step grandchildren; several step great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Donations can be made in her name to the Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, N.Y. 13601, and T.I.E.R.S., P.O. Box 524, Clayton, N.Y. 13624, or the American Legion Colin Couch Post 821 Ladies Auxiliary, Clayton, N.Y. 13624, where she was a member for 25 years.
Condolences can be made at trjetty.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.