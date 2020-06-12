Massena Hospital suspending services at birthing center, after hours surgery unit

Our inpatient care services, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and endoscopy have all been performing very strongly due to a higher than expected census; however, the COVID-19 Pandemic has strongly influenced the tough decision to close some low-volume services to avoid irreparable financial burden on the Hospital,” said hospital CEO David Bender. “We respect and value our team of professionals and fully anticipate a place here or within the System for staff displaced from obstetrics and after-hours surgery services.”