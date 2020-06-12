Narcan use goes up as overdoses spike in Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We've seen a surge in drug overdoses in Jefferson County lately. And here's a grim fact: most of those ODs require more than one dose of life saving drugs.
In the last month, Watertown Fire Chief Matt Timerman says in only one case was the department able to revive someone with just a single dose of Narcan.
"We're often having to give multiple doses. All the rest were all multiple doses, which means the severity of the overdoses are larger than they have been in the past," he said.
Jefferson County Public Health reports the county has seen a total of 15 overdoses so far this year. That's up by two from Monday. The numbers are pulled from public health's ODMAP, which is used by first responders who use the technology.
According to the county medical examiner, there are 13 confirmed overdose deaths in the county with four pending.
Public Health Planner Steve Jennings says the recent spike seen last month has pushed a crackdown on drug use for his department.
"Our stance is we're not going to give up on people. We know if they keep going down this road it could kill them, but we want to do everything we can to try to help them and try to stop it," he said.
Meanwhile, Chief Timerman says in most cases, those who get treated with Narcan end up declining more treatment, resulting in an endless cycle.
"It feels like there's a revolving door, there's an overdose, they get treated, they don't want to go to the hospital. Law enforcement can't do a whole lot with them," he said.
CEO of Guilfoyle Ambulance Services Bruce Wright says EMS crews there are needing to give out multiple doses of Narcan per day - that's since the spike in May as well.
Public health says more than 90 percent of these overdoses are fentanyl related.
“Why there’s a spike now, I’m not sure. But, it certainly is a public health issue,” said Timerman.
