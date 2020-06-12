Renzi Foodservice expands home delivery service

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A local food distribution company is expanding its food home delivery service by adapting to how people are shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting next week, Renzi Foodservice will get groceries to your door if you live anywhere in Jefferson County.
When the company rolled out this service, it limited deliveries to just the city and town of Watertown. Renzi is encompassing all of Jefferson County because its business is growing.
"This is a good opportunity for people who live in Sackets Harbor, Alex Bay, Clayton - all these local communities that we want to continue to support - to give them the opportunity to have delivery services right to their doorstep," said JoAnne Renzi Wise, Renzi Foodservice.
Renzi will do the delivery for free until Labor Day.
