Retirement community residents ride adult tricycles

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Residents at Ives Hill Retirement Community hit the streets on new tricycles.
They got a few Schwinns through grants from Walmart and the Northern New York Community Foundation.
The folks at the retirement community say it is a great way to get outside during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're really excited about this. This is a great way for us to give back to the community through the generosity of the donors of the Northern New York Community Foundation," said Kraig Everard, Northern New York Community Foudation.
"They love them. They have been out riding and telling their families about them. They are appreciative of the foundation doing this for us," said Kim Cahill, Ives Hill Retirement Community.
The tricycles have helped the residents get more exercise after being isolated in their rooms for a few months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.