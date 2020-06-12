Salmon Run Mall’s owner says businesses are being ‘penalized unfairly’

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Pyramid Management Group, which owns Watertown’s Salmon Run Mall, says 9 of the food and beverage businesses at the mall are being “penalized unfairly” under the state’s Phase 3 reopening.
In a news release, Pyramid said the businesses "are demanding fairness and quick action from New York State in allowing them to re-open immediately alongside all restaurants" which are allowed to reopen under Phase 3 rules.
The mall businesses employ more than 70 people, the release said.
"Despite carefully following the phased approach outlined by the State on May 4th and investing significantly in new safety and social distancing protocols, in addition to meeting all local and national health and safety metrics, these businesses and their employees are in serious jeopardy at a critical juncture in our State’s recovery," Pyramid said in the news release.
The company said the following Salmon Run Mall food and beverage businesses stand ready to re-open following state guidance:
- Skewed Brewing
- Wendy’s
- JuJu 66
- Flaming Wok
- Auntie Anne’s
- Dairy Queen
- Sbarro
- Reczko’s Dough
- Coyote Moon
"Our livelihoods are at stake, and we are anxious and ready to get back to work to support our families, who are depending on us at this critical time,” said Rob Reczko, owner of Reczko’s Dough and Reczko’s Crafts at Salmon Run. “We’re simply asking not to be treated any differently than those restaurants that are being allowed to open under similar circumstances.”
