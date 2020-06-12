Saying goodbye to Natalie Kucko

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We’re bidding a fond farewell to Natalie Kucko.
Natalie is leaving WWNY after 3 years, taking a job at Rochester television station WHAM, Channel 13.
While at 7 News, Natalie has told us great stories, from being first on the scene of the Newell Street Fire back in 2018 to telling stories of high water along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.
A fine reporter, a great anchor, we'll miss Natalie as she takes her talents to her hometown of Rochester.
Best of luck, Natalie.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.