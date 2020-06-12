1812 Shootout Canceled Due to COVID-19

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWNY) - A big local sports event won’t happen this year due to COVID-19.
For the first time in its history, the 1812 shootout scheduled for July has been canceled. Tournament organizer Tom O’Brien says too many uncertainties and restrictions were the main reasons for calling off one of the biggest lacrosse tournaments in the region.
O’Brien added that things may have been different if organizers had a few more weeks to prepare for the event, which would have celebrated it’s 27th year at Madison Barracks in Sackets Harbor.
Organizers say they plan on holding a fall ball tournament slated for October 31st through November 1st.
