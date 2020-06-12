Some local restaurants open for inside dining while others hold off

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - As the region begins Phase 3 of reopening, some north country restaurants are opening up their dinning rooms at half capacity. However, others say they are holding off.
People are be able to sit at tables inside Garland City Beers Works Friday night.
"Everybody is excited about opening and I think even the general population just wants to come out and get a little sense of where they left off in March," said Nancy Henry, owner, Garland City Beer Works.
As north country dining rooms reopen at 50 percent capacity, there's a list of state guidelines that customers and workers have to follow. Tables have to be six feet apart and people must wear masks when not seated.
"We have to wear masks and gloves and really do a really good job of cleaning this place after each and every person leaves," said Henry.
The Paddock Club and Johnny D's are open for inside dinning too. Both have tables set up where people will be waited on.
"There are some people that I haven't seen in months that I used to see every day for years, so it will be really great to see everybody again and get things back to normal," said Lyndsey Bartlett, Johnny D's.
Meanwhile some other restaurants in the north country have decided to wait a while to open.
Belva Hall, Owner of Sahara Restaurant says she wants time to read over pages of state guidelines before reopening.
"I haven't known the requirements long enough and there is quite a bit to it. You have to fill out all of this, tell them that you have read it and understand it. Some of it has to be sent back in again, some of it just has to be kept on the premises," she said.
The restaurant will be continue to be open for takeout Fridays and Saturdays but Hall says things have been tough with COVID-19.
"It's a question of whether I will ever open again actually. I have had it for sale and it doesn't sell and I'm old and it's all kind of too much for me now," she said.
Five other family-owned restaurants we spoke to say they too are waiting to have people sit at their tables.
