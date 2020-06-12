St. Lawrence County describes ‘chaotic’ primary election

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It will be a primary election like no other in St. Lawrence County. Thousands of people have already voted absentee.
It's the first-ever COVID-19 election in St. Lawrence County. Absentee ballots are flooding in for this month's primary. At the board of elections, all looks orderly.
But, looks can be deceiving.
“Chaotic. It's been a challenge. But we're getting through it," said Jennie Bacon, St. Lawrence County Democratic election commissioner.
They've already received almost four times the number of absentee ballots as in the last election. Some of the county's most loyal voters are choosing to vote absentee.
“A lot of elderly people, a lot of people who have underlying health conditions aren't yet comfortable in going out into public,” said Bacon.
Every eligible primary voter in the county was sent an absentee ballot application. Nearly 7,000 ballots were requested. Almost 4,000 already cast. They have to be postmarked by primary day, June 23.
On primary day you'll still be able to vote at regular polling stations. Each town will have at least one polling station. Some will have more and the city of Ogdensburg as well.
Early voting starts Saturday at the county's Human Services building. Primary day and early voting are both going to be different. People are asked to wear masks.
“We will be practicing social distancing in the polling sites. We ordered sneeze guards. And we'll be sanitizing after each voter,” said Bacon.
Party races are the Democratic presidential primary; three party primaries for county judge, and two for Ogdensburg city judge.
