St. Lawrence County sees 2 new COVID-19 cases, Jefferson County reports 1

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County said Friday that 2 more people have tested positive for COVID-19.
The total number of confirmed positive cases to date now stands at 213.
Officials said 204 people have been released from isolation.
They also said 1 person is currently hospitalized.
As of Friday, 13,274 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
Jefferson County reported 1 new case of COVID-19 on Friday, meaning the total number of cases is now 80.
Officials said that all but 6 people have recovered from the virus.
To date, 6,085 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the county.
