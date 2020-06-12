St. Lawrence County sees 2 new COVID-19 cases, Jefferson County reports 1

COVID-19 (Source: pixabay)
June 12, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT - Updated June 12 at 6:15 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County said Friday that 2 more people have tested positive for COVID-19.

The total number of confirmed positive cases to date now stands at 213.

Officials said 204 people have been released from isolation.

They also said 1 person is currently hospitalized.

As of Friday, 13,274 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.

Jefferson County reported 1 new case of COVID-19 on Friday, meaning the total number of cases is now 80.

Officials said that all but 6 people have recovered from the virus.

To date, 6,085 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the county.

