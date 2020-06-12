Thomas J. Wallace, Sr., 44, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Thomas J. Wallace, Sr., 44, of State Street, passed away, Sunday, June 7, 2020.
Born on October 4, 1975 in Rochester, NY, a son of George W., Sr. and Linda J. Dunn Wallace. He graduated from high school in Rochester, NY.
Thomas worked for a plumbing company in Rochester, NY, Postler & Jaeckle.
He loved his kids, grandkids and computers.
Survivors include his parents, George, Sr. and Linda Wallace; two sons, Thomas Wallace, Jr., and James Wallace; Michael (Bethany) Card and their children, Dawson and Aleigha; step-son, John Gould; niece, Jessica (Kevin) Wall; longtime girlfriend, Jessica Eastman; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A brother, George Wallace, Jr., and s step-grandson, Dakota, passed away previously.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ROCovery Outreach Center, 1035 Dewey Aveune, Rochester, NY 14613, as Tom loved the city of Rochester and struggled with addiction, or to any local sobriety programs.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
