Tri-county sales tax revenue plunged in May

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sales tax collections in the tri-county region plummeted between 30 and 40 percent in May as the region struggled economically due to the coronavirus-related shutdown of the state.
The state Comptroller's Office released statistics Friday comparing May 2020 to May 2019.
Jefferson County saw its sales tax revenue drop 38.4 percent.
Lewis County experienced a 36.2 percent drop.
And St. Lawrence County saw a decrease in sales tax collection of 33.2 percent.
This is on the heels of April’s numbers, where each county saw an average 20 percent drop in money coming in from sales tax.
