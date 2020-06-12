Wake up weather: ‘a beautiful, comfortable day’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Why do we live in northern New York?
Today is why we live in northern New York. It will be one of those perfect, late spring days, what 7 News This Morning weathercaster Beth Hall called “a beautiful, comfortable day.”
That means a high in the high-60s, sunshine, low humidity. Yes, if you love heat today is not for you - but for most of us, today will be the day to get out, do stuff. Or just do nothing, but do it in the sun.
It gets cold for this time of year tonight. Overnight, temperatures drop to the high 30s, low 40s. It warms up some Saturday, but still, the highs will be in the 50s, a little cool for mid-June.
There’s a slight chance of showers overnight, but nothing really to worry about.
And Sunday? Sunshine and high 60s once again. Enjoy.
