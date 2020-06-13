GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Beatrice K. Stone, 90, formerly of Gouverneur, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at Samaritan Summit Village, Watertown, where she had been resident for a short time. She had resided in Gouverneur for most of her life.
There will be a private graveside service for Mrs. Stone at the Fullerville Cemetery in the Town of Fowler. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Born on July, 10, 1929, in Emeryville (NY), she was the daughter of Roy and Jennie (Finley) Durham. She attended a one-room schoolhouse in the Town of Fowler and later graduated from Harrisville Central High School. After high school she worked for a time at the Crystal Palace Restaurant, Gouverneur; and later assisted her husband with the management of his septic service business
Beatrice was married to Clyde H. “Smokey” Stone on May 2, 1947, at the First United Methodist Church, Gouverneur, with Rev. Harold A. Thomas officiating. Mr. Stone, a longtime employee of the Village Of Gouverneur DPW, and owner of Smokey’s Sewer Service, died on August 8, 1999.
Mrs. Stone loved to read, enjoyed family camping trips and holiday get-togethers and adored the time she was able to spend with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she was a very special mother and a loving “Gram” to her grandkids. She also loved to cook and was well-known for her home-made donuts and bread, macaroni soup and, most importantly, her Halloween Popcorn Balls, which were a hit for the young and old alike. She will be dearly missed by her loving family.
Surviving are two sons, Roy (Betty), of Gouverneur; and Jeffrey (Cyndi), of Lake George; three daughters, Iris Bennett, of Baldwinsville; Patricia Collins, of Gouverneur; and Jenny (Richard) Sterling, of Watertown; Ten grandchildren, Barry Stone, Diane (Larry) Weaver, Herbert (Janie) Collins, Peggy Placated, Tammy (Dan) Fetcie , Bobbi (Joe) Jenne and Sean (Crystal) Sterling, Eric Parow, Brandy Parow and Jordan Shippee; several great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Marjorie Finley and Margaret Thomas, both of Fine.
Mrs. Stone was predeceased by her parents, her husband; two sisters, Alice Regan, and Ruth Durham (infant); a brother James Durham (infant); and a grandson, John J. Washburn.
