Beatrice K. Stone, 90, formerly of Gouverneur

Mrs. Stone loved to read, enjoyed family camping trips and holiday get-togethers and adored the time she was able to spend with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she was a very special mother and a loving “Gram” to her grandkids. She also loved to cook and was well-known for her home-made donuts and bread, macaroni soup and, most importantly, her Halloween Popcorn Balls, which were a hit for the young and old alike. She will be dearly missed by her loving family.