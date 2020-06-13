Cuomo: communities have 9 months to ‘re-design’ police

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Cuomo gave communities across New York nine months Saturday in which to ‘re-design’ their police forces, or lose state funding.
Cuomo said he agreed with the nationwide protests against police after the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd.
“Take this moment and make change,” Cuomo said at his Saturday briefing. “The relationship is broken in many of these communities.”
Cuomo said he would not dictate how police would be reformed, only that reform has to take place by April 1, 2021.
“You have nine months, which is plenty of time to do this and do it intelligently,” he said.
“In your local community, put everyone at the table, have the conversation, there’s gonna be tension in the conversation, I understand that,” he said.
“Politicians will not want to have the conversation, because it’s going to be a heated conversation. You have to have the conversation. That’s what the state’s saying.”
Cuomo said municipalities which don’t comply will lose a ‘substantial’ amount of money.
