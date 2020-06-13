Dry week ahead

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Clouds will slowly clear out overnight tonight which will help temperatures drop into the 30′s and 40′s.
We will start to warm back up closer to average tomorrow as our highs will climb into the upper 60′s to lower 70′s.
The week as a whole will be dry with sunny conditions for most of the week with very little clouds mixing into the forecast.
The next chance of rain comes into the forecast next Saturday, but it is only a slight chance of rain for now.
