Early voting starts for primary election

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Early voting is now underway in New York State.
The Jefferson County Board of Elections opened its doors Saturday morning for voters and will continue early voting until June 21st. That’s two days before Election Day, June 23rd.
On the ballot are the Democratic choices for November’s Presidential Election as well as a SAM Party primary for the state committee’s fifth judicial district.
“It just, it gives more time, and hopefully its easier for people to come in and do it this way if they can’t make it out on that one specific day,” said Michelle LaFave, Jefferson County Board of Elections Deputy Commissioner.
LaFave says volunteers are sanitizing shared equipment and everyone is asked to wear a mask inside the building. LaFave says the more people who vote early, the less the crowd will be come Election Day, which she says is better for social distancing guidelines.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.