Graham won’t take O’burg city manager’s job

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Former Watertown mayor Jeff Graham will not be the interim city manager of Ogdensburg.
In a post to his blog, Graham wrote “...despite a kind offer , it’s not of interest to me to take on the CM job.”
Earlier this week, Ogdensburg mayor Mike Skelly told 7 News he had asked Graham to consider taking the post while Ogdensburg searches for a permanent replacement for Sarah Purdy, the current city manager.
The city’s government is in disarray, with a bitter split on the city council, Purdy out on forced administrative leave until she retires and the mayor the target of accusations - which he denies - that he has behaved improperly toward some of the city’s employees.
City planner Andrea Smith is the interim city manager.
“After following the death spiral of Maple City politics in recent months, I have offered my best advice to Mayor Skelly,” Graham wrote.
"After looking at the people involved and the options and the fact that despite a kind offer, it’s not of interest to me to take on the CM job.
"I would recommend negotiating with Andrea Smith to be the CM in addition to her current duties. Adjust the pay accordingly. Ms. Smith is local, smart and committed to the City. She seems to have the skills to develop effective relationships with lawmakers and they need to try and do the same.
"Ogdensburg has problems and needs dynamic leadership as well as reform minded elected officials.
“This needs to get done by the meeting on the 22nd,” Graham wrote.
