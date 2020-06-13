Kay F. Graham, 76, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Kay F. Graham, Watertown, passed away Wednesday, June 10th at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home where she had resided for several years. She was 76 years old.
Born in Watertown October 10, 1943, Kay was a daughter of Vida McCoy. She was educated in and a graduate of the Watertown City School District.
In 1971 Kay was hired as a factory worker at Watertown’s Bomax, Inc., where she would work until her retirement.
Kay will be remembered as an avid bowler who enjoyed going out to eat, traveling, family get-togethers, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her son and daughter in-law, John and Lori Graham of Watertown; her grandchildren, Faith, Olivia, Tyler; her companion, Martin Snyder of Watertown; and several nieces & nephews.
She is predeceased by 2 brothers and 3 sisters.
There are no public services planned at this time.
Donations may be made in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 120 Washington Street, #419, Watertown, New York 13601.
Services will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com
