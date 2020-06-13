Keith Edward Daggett, 81, of Norfolk

He was initially employed at Boyce Motor Sales. In 1973, Keith was employed for the Village of Massena as a Shop Foreman. Keith retired after 25 years. After his employment at the Village of Massena, Keith was recognized for strongly advocating for pre-existing health care coverage for retirees. Keith was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing. He was a loving and kind father and spouse who stood by his familial values and morals. He was an avid outdoorsman, often enjoying camping and hunting with family and friend in the Northern and Southern Tier regions.