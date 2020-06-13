Keith Edward Daggett, 81, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWNY) - Keith Edward Daggett, 81, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020 at home under the loving care of his family and Hospice.
Keith was born on December 11, 1938 in Massena, son of the late Fayette and Edna (Fetterly) Daggett, Sr. On August 4, 1984 he married Jeannine Laffin in North Lawrence, New York.
He was initially employed at Boyce Motor Sales. In 1973, Keith was employed for the Village of Massena as a Shop Foreman. Keith retired after 25 years. After his employment at the Village of Massena, Keith was recognized for strongly advocating for pre-existing health care coverage for retirees. Keith was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing. He was a loving and kind father and spouse who stood by his familial values and morals. He was an avid outdoorsman, often enjoying camping and hunting with family and friend in the Northern and Southern Tier regions.
Keith is survived by his loving wife, Jeannine Daggett; their children, April and Jeffery Holder, Eric and Rose Laffin, Danielle and Mark Currier, Lorie and Dana Scalzo, Brett Daggett, and Marvin Laffin; his grandchildren, Courney Holder, Brianna Daggett, Lanney Laffin, Jaden Scalzo, and Lukas Laffin, a great granddaughter, Audrey Daggett; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Jeffery Daggett; and his siblings, George, Fayette Jr., Dolan, and Jimmy Daggett and Doris LaComb.
A celebration of his life will be held at time to be announced.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley.
Friends are encouraged to share memories, offer condolences, and sign his virtual register book at www.donaldsonfh.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.