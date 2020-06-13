Mayor Smith: playgrounds, splash pad to open

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Just in time for summer, the splash pad at Thompson Park and the city’s playgrounds will open.
Mayor Jeff Smith made the announcement Saturday morning. City playgrounds will reopen by Monday, June 15 and the splash pad will be open by the end of next week, June 19.
The playgrounds and splash pad were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Governor Cuomo announced Thursday these types of recreational facilities could reopen at the discretion of local governments.
“These have been a long few months for children and families here in the City of Watertown and beyond,” said Smith in a written statement.
“I am excited that soon, people will be able to again get outside and enjoy our playgrounds and splash pad.”
Guidance for using the playgrounds and splash pad will be posted at each site.
The city’s pools remain closed.
